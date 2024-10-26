Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; Check Out AQI, Temperature & More

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear skies as AQI ranges in moderate category. | File Image

The temperature in Mumbai today on October 26 are 29.07°C at 9:00 AM with a forecasted minimum of 24.99°C and a maximum of 30.1°C. The humidity level stands at 52% with wind moving at a speed of 52 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:36 AM and set at 06:08 PM. Mumbai is expected to have temperatures between 27.19 °C and 29.84 °C on Sunday, October 27, 2024

Tomorrow will see humidity levels at 61%, with the forecast for today predicting clear skies. Please organize your schedule based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions. Make sure to protect your skin and eyes with sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the sunny weather. The Air Quality Index in Mumbai is currently at 91 jjplacing it in the moderate range

Weekly Report for Mumbai



Based on the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai, the temperature is expected to hit 32 degrees Celsius on Friday and 31 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, followed by 30 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, gradually rising to 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.