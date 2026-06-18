Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions To Prevail Amid Delayed Monsoon; AQI Remains In ‘Good’ Category

Mumbai Weather Update For April 23, 2026: Clear Skies, Good AQI Recorded Today; IMD Predicts Hot, Humid Day |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clearer skies, light drizzles and cleaner air on Thursday morning as the city’s overall air quality remained firmly in the ‘good’ category despite continued hot and humid weather conditions and the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon.

Light Drizzles Reported In Wee Hours

Light drizzles were reported from parts of South Mumbai, including Wadala and Mahalaxmi, in the wee hours offering brief relief from the humid conditions that have persisted across the city over the past several days. Meanwhile, the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon continues to remain a concern for residents as humid weather conditions persist across Mumbai and surrounding regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness hot and humid weather through the day, with temperatures likely to range between 29°C and 36°C. The early morning temperature was recorded at around 31°C.

AQI Remains In Good Range

Even as the city awaits the arrival of the monsoon, Mumbai’s air quality continued to remain stable and healthy. Air quality data recorded the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 18 during the early hours of Thursday, placing it comfortably in the ‘good’ category.

AQI.in

However, pollution levels continued to vary across different parts of the city. Borivali West recorded the highest AQI in Mumbai at 57, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Andheri West reported an AQI of 38, while eastern suburbs such as Bhandup West and Mulund West both recorded AQI levels of 35, remaining within the ‘good’ range.

Several south and western Mumbai areas continued to enjoy exceptionally clean air quality. Andheri East recorded an AQI of just 7, while Gamdevi registered 10. Ghatkopar and Jogeshwari also reported AQI levels of 10 each, while Santacruz stood at 12, all firmly under the ‘good’ category.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, while readings above 300 fall under the ‘severe’ category.

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