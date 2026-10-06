Mumbai Weather Update: Hot, Humid Conditions Persist, Moderate Rain Predicted; AQI Remains Moderate | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions with largely clear skies on Tuesday, days after the southwest monsoon withdrew from the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day.

Today's Weather Update

According to the weather department, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain predominantly clear, with temperatures staying high and humidity adding to the discomfort. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning was 28°C.

The withdrawal of the monsoon has led to a noticeable rise in temperatures across the city. On Sunday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6°C, which was 5°C above normal. Colaba, meanwhile, recorded 36.5°C, or 4.6°C above normal.

With rainfall activity expected to remain limited following the monsoon’s withdrawal, Mumbai is likely to continue experiencing hot and humid conditions over the coming days. Residents may continue to feel discomfort during the afternoon due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity.

Mumbai's AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Moderate

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘Moderate’ category on Tuesday morning, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 99, according to official data. The latest reading marks a deterioration from the ‘Good’ air quality generally recorded across Mumbai in recent months. However, the AQI remains within the ‘Moderate’ category.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘Good’, while 51 to 100 fall under the ‘Moderate’ category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and readings above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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