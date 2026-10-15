Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions Today, Mercury To Touch 38°C; AQI Remains Poor | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to reel under scorching heat and humid conditions on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heatwave alert and forecasting temperatures of around 38°C. With no immediate respite in sight, the city has been experiencing persistent heatwave conditions for the past five days, while air quality has also deteriorated to the ‘Poor’ category.

Today's Weather Update

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 29°C. The highest temperature recorded in Mumbai this week was 38.2°C, which was 5.1°C above the seasonal normal, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing spell.

Weather experts have indicated that while temperatures could ease briefly next week, the mercury is likely to remain above 35°C, suggesting that residents may have to endure the uncomfortable conditions for some more time. Meanwhile, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers have been predicted from October 17.

Mumbai’s Temperatures Remain Above Normal

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8°C, which was 4.1°C above normal. The Colaba observatory registered 36.4°C, or 4.2°C above the seasonal average.

The sustained rise in temperatures has added to concerns over increasingly intense heat spells in the city. Hot and humid conditions have continued despite the seasonal transition, with the IMD warning that relief is unlikely in the immediate term.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI In ‘Poor’ Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 147 on Thursday morning, placing the city in the ‘Poor’ category, according to official data. The reading marks a shift from the relatively better air quality levels recorded across the city in recent months.

Under the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, 51–100 as ‘Satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘Moderate’, 201–300 as ‘Poor’, 301–400 as ‘Very Poor’ and 401–500 as ‘Severe’.

(with inputs from Devashri Bhujbal)

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