Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies & Minimal Rain Chance, AQI Slips To 'Unhealthy' Category

Mumbai Weather Update: Hazy Skies & Minimal Rain Chance; AQI At 162 In 'Unhealthy' Category | Representational Image

Mumbai's weather update today is that the city is under hazy skies, with a smoky haze hanging over the city and little sign of rain. Air quality stayed in the 'unhealthy' range through the morning.

Partly cloudy skies

According to the BMC, there is likely to be partly cloudy sky in city and suburbs with possibility of one or two spells of light rain. Mumbai recorded a temperature of 28-degree celsius at 10 AM, though it felt closer to 32-degree celsius because of the humidity, according to weather data from AQI.in. Humidity stood at 77 percent, which can make conditions uncomfortable. The day's high is expected at 30-degree and the low at 27-degree celsius.

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The chance of rain remains slim. It is pegged at 9 percent at present and is expected to stay between 5 and 7 percent through the afternoon. Wind speed was recorded at 7.2 kmph, while the UV index stood at 2.9.

Mumbai's AQI In 'Unhealthy' Range

Mumbai's air quality was in the 'Unhealthy' category this morning, with a live AQI (US) reading of 162 at 10:01 AM, according to AQI.in. The platform said health effects are likely at this level.

PM2.5 concentration was recorded at 73 ug/m3, while PM10 stood at 83 ug/m3. On the AQI.in scale, readings between 0 and 50 are 'Good', 51–100 'Moderate', 101–150 'Poor', 151–200 'Unhealthy', 201–300 'Severe', and above 300 'Hazardous'.

High Tide Today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said a high tide of 3.87 metres is expected at 2:17 PM on Thursday. This will be followed by a low tide of 0.57 metres at 8:22 PM.