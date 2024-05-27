Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies & Gusty Winds; IMD Predicts Light Rainfall | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies and gusty winds on Monday morning, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rains in the evening or night for the city and its suburbs. Cloudy conditions are expected to persist throughout the day.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 29°C, forecasted to peak at 34°C. The temperatures are expected to hover around an average of 30.2°C during the day in both the city and suburbs. Westerly winds at 11.1 km/h were anticipated. Sunrise was at 06:05 am, and sunset is expected at 07:11 pm.

Weather Forecast For This Week

The weather for the week shows the minimum temperature remaining at 29°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight decrease to 28°C on Thursday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 28-29°C, while maximum temperatures are forecasted to range between 33-35°C.

Rainfall Predicted In Coming Days

Light rainfall is expected in Mumbai and surrounding areas this week, offering relief from the high temperatures of recent weeks. This predicted rainfall follows a series of heatwaves experienced over the past few months.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 176, falling within the 'Moderate' category. SAFAR-India suggests AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.