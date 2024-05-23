Mumbai Weather Update: Humid Conditions to Prevail, Light Rainfall Likely In Evening, Predicts IMD

Mumbai Weather Update: Humid Conditions to Prevail, Light Rain Likely In Evening, Predicts IMD | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to another day of clear skies and gentle breezes on Wednesday, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast also indicated continued clear weather across Mumbai and its surrounding regions.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature for the day was 27 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to come from the west at a speed of 5.6 kmph. The sunrise today was recorded at 06:02 am and sunset is predicted at 07:09 pm.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

The IMD's seven-day forecast suggested a slight decrease in minimum temperatures this week, with humid conditions persisting. The minimum temperature will remain the same on Friday at 27degrees Celsius. . Saturday's minimum temperature was predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius, It will reamain same on Sunday.

From Monday through Tuesday next week, temperatures were expected to drop to around 25 degrees Celsius. Starting next week, the city is anticipated to see cloudy or partially cloudy skies as the monsoon approaches, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celcius.

AQI Stays in Satisfactory Category

Despite the somewhat pleasant weather forecast, Mumbai's air quality remained satisfactory. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 80 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 fall under the satisfactory category. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, warranting caution.