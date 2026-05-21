Mumbai Weather Update For May 21, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Blue Skies, Overall AQI Stands In Good Range At 25; Gamdevi, Worli Breathe Cleanest Air

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Blue Skies, Overall AQI Stands In Good Range At 25; Gamdevi, Worli Breathe Cleanest Air |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clearer skies and cleaner air on Thursday morning as the city’s overall air quality remained in the ‘good’ category, offering relief after months of fluctuating pollution levels.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions through the day, with temperatures ranging between 27°C and 33°C. The early morning temperature was recorded at around 30°C.

Maximum Temperature Sees Slight Dip

While humid conditions continue to persist across the city, a slight dip in maximum temperatures combined with improved air quality has brought some comfort to Mumbaikars. Air quality data recorded Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 25 during the early hours, placing it firmly in the ‘good’ category.

Overall AQI in good range in Mumbai | AQI.in

The improvement follows strict action initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation against dust pollution generated by construction activities across the city. Over the past few months, the BMC issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction sites allegedly violating pollution-control guidelines.

The crackdown covered both private and public infrastructure projects. Civic officials said only 117 sites were later permitted to resume work after complying with pollution mitigation norms laid down by the administration.

Severe To Moderate AQI In Some Areas

Despite the citywide improvement, air quality remained uneven across different areas of Mumbai. Chandivali recorded the highest AQI at 315, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, while Versova reported an AQI of 170 in the ‘poor’ range. Several eastern suburbs continued to report moderate pollution levels, including Ghatkopar with an AQI of 80, Kanjurmarg at 63 and Chembur at 58.

At the same time, several south and western Mumbai areas recorded exceptionally clean air quality levels. Andheri reported an AQI of just 3, while Worli recorded 7. Gamdevi and Walkeshwar both registered AQI levels of 8, while Bandra West stood at 10, all within the ‘good’ category.

Exceptional AQI recorded across city | AQI.in

As per AQI standards, values between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 as ‘poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘unhealthy’, and readings above 300 fall in the ‘severe’ category.