Mumbai Weather Update For March 7: City Records Higher Temperatures As Summer Sets In; AQI Remains Stable In 'Moderate' Range |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to clear blue skies and relatively warm yet manageable temperatures on Saturday, March 7, bringing a brief spell of relief after the intense heat experienced earlier this week. The temperature on Saturday morning remained slightly lower compared to the high levels recorded two days ago during the recent heatwave conditions.

AQI has remained stable in the last 24 hours.



Location: Nariman Point pic.twitter.com/6SlIM8LrOd — Sarah Lobo (@SarahLobo07) March 7, 2026

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness mainly clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 23°C and 34°C. While the current weather has brought some comfort, the relief may be short-lived.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions across the city for Sunday and Monday, March 8 and 9. Temperatures during this period are expected to climb further, reaching up to 36°C. Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, remain well hydrated, and opt for lighter meals to cope with the rising heat and humidity.

IMD

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality has shown signs of improvement over the last 24 hours. According to data from AQI.in, the city is currently recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 84, which falls under the ‘Moderate’ category. The AQI has remained relatively stable throughout the day, indicating a noticeable improvement compared to the severe pollution levels recorded in recent months.

AQI.in

Several areas across the city have reported improvements in air quality. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded the lowest AQI at 28, placing it firmly in the ‘Good’ category, followed by Mahalakshmi with an AQI of 50. Areas such as Mahavir Nagar, Navy Nagar, Colaba and Wadala East also reported relatively better air conditions, each recording an AQI of 52, which falls under the ‘Moderate’ category.

AQI.in

However, not all pockets of the city have experienced the same improvement. Kammanwar Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 270, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category. Other areas, including Sarvodaya Nagar (257), Kammanwar Nagar Li Station 2 (233), Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (217) and Mirashi Nagar (200) also reported poor to unhealthy air quality levels, indicating that pollution concerns continue to persist in certain parts of Mumbai.

AQI.in

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/