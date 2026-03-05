Mumbai Weather Update For March 5, 2026: AQI Drops To 109 In 24 Hours, Offering Brief Respite To Residents |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies and warm temperatures on Thursday, March 5, bringing a brief sense of relief for residents as the air quality showed significant improvement over the past 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness mainly clear skies through the day, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 36°C. Along with the warm weather, the city’s air quality also showed a noticeable drop in pollution levels compared to the previous day.

City Experiences Significant Improvement In AQI

The city recorded an AQI of 109 (Poor), according to data by AQI.in. Data indicates that Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of around 239 at 8:30 am on the previous day. Since then, the AQI has gradually declined and stabilised, remaining largely within the moderate category with minimal fluctuations. While a slight increase was observed later, the variation remained negligible, suggesting relatively stable air quality conditions across the city.

Gamdevi Station 1 & Mount Mary Record 'Moderate' AQI

Several monitoring stations across Mumbai reflected this improvement. Most locations recorded AQI levels falling within the moderate and poor categories, indicating a marked improvement compared to the severe levels recorded two days back. Gamdevi Station 1 registered an AQI of 62, while Mount Mary, Mahavir Nagar, Malad and Vidya Nagari recorded AQIs of 70, 72, 73 and 73, respectively

However, a few pockets of the city continue to report comparatively higher pollution levels. Kammanwar Nagar (L) recorded the highest AQI at 318, while Chembur Gaothan registered an AQI of 302. Both areas fall under the ‘severe’ category. Other locations, including Marashi Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Savitribai Phule Nagar, recorded AQI levels of 283 (Unhealthy), 237 (Unhealthy) and 177 (Poor), respectively.

The improvement comes just two days after Mumbai experienced a sharp spike in pollution levels, when the overall AQI had surged dramatically across multiple parts of the city.

While the current drop offers temporary relief to residents, the city’s air quality still remains far from ideal. Continued monitoring and sustained mitigation efforts remain essential to prevent further fluctuations and ensure healthier air conditions for Mumbaikars in the coming days.

