Mumbai Weather Update For March 3rd, 2026: AQI Surges From ‘Good’ To ‘Severe’ In 24 Hours; Few Areas Cross 400 Mark

Mumbai Weather Update For March 3rd, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category | IANS X Account

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to clear skies and a warm Tuesday morning on March 3, but a dense layer of smog hanging over several parts of the city told a different story. While the weather appeared pleasant at first glance, deteriorating air quality soon emerged as a major concern.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness mainly clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 35°C, a sign that summer months have arrived. However, even as temperatures climb, air pollution levels have spiked dramatically over the past 24 hours.

AQI Turns From ‘Good’ To ‘Severe’ In 24 Hours

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 323 on Tuesday morning, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, as per AQI.in data. This marks a steep rise from Monday, when the AQI was recorded at 105 at 9 am and remained largely in the ‘good’ category until 9 pm.

AQI Turns From ‘Good’ To ‘Severe’ In 24 Hours | AQI.in

The lowest reading on Monday was 56 at 4.30 pm. A sharp escalation was observed post 9 pm, with pollution levels worsening overnight. At 3 am, the AQI peaked at 411, briefly entering the ‘hazardous’ category.

Significant Jump In AQI | AQI.in

Such pollution levels pose significant health risks, particularly for children, senior citizens and individuals suffering from respiratory or cardiac ailments. Authorities have advised citizens to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions.

Few Pockets Cross The 400 Mark

Several localities reported alarming readings. Kannamwar Nagar Li Station 2 recorded an AQI of 476, while Savitribai Phule Nagar stood at 401, both falling in the ‘hazardous’ bracket. Kannamwar Nagar Li, Mirashi Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar recorded AQIs of 400, 379 and 379, respectively, categorised as ‘severe’.

AQI.in

Little Relief In Certain Pockets

Even relatively better-performing areas offered limited respite. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded the city’s lowest AQI at 97 (moderate). Parsee Colony, Sathathharatha Nagara and Dhakoji Sethpada reported AQIs of 160 (poor), 190 (poor) and 193 (poor), respectively, while Vidya Nagari stood at 203 (unhealthy).

Little Relief In Certain Pockets | AQI.in

After a week of moderate air quality, the sudden spike highlights the city’s persistent pollution challenge as it heads deeper into summer.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/