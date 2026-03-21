Mumbai Weather Update For March 21, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies As Overall AQI Remains In 'Moderate' Category At 80; Kanjurmarg East Records 'Severe' Air Quality |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and relatively pleasant weather on Saturday, March 21, offering residents a brief respite from the recent spell of rising temperatures. While the city’s overall air quality showed signs of improvement, concerns continue to persist in certain pockets.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness mainly clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range between 23°C and 34°C, slightly lower than the highs recorded over the past few weeks, indicating a marginal easing of heat conditions.

IMD

Morning observations across key weather stations reflected stable conditions. Colaba recorded a temperature of 26°C, while Santacruz registered 25.8°C. In contrast, neighbouring regions experienced relatively higher temperatures, with Thane recording 36°C and Navi Mumbai at 34°C, both warmer than the island city.

AQI Remains In ‘Moderate’ Category

On the air quality front, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 80, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, as per AQI.in data. This marks a continued improvement compared to the more severe pollution levels seen in recent months.

AQI Remains In ‘Moderate’ Category | AQI.in

Over the past 24 hours, air quality levels remained largely stable. The highest AQI recorded was 87 at around 9:30 am on Friday, while the lowest dropped to 51 at approximately 2:00 pm, indicating brief periods of relatively cleaner air across the city.

AQI.in

Green Hill & Gamdevi Station Records ‘Good’ AQI

At a regional level, several areas reported significantly better air quality. Green Hill recorded the lowest AQI at 8, followed by Gamdevi Station 1 at 25 and ASB Field at 47, all falling under the ‘good’ category. Bandra West Station 1 and Shiv Sagar Estate, both recording an AQI of 53, remained within the ‘moderate’ range.

Green Hill & Gamdevi Station Records ‘Good’ AQI | AQI.in

Mirashi Nagar Records ‘Severe’ AQI

However, certain pockets continue to remain a cause for concern. Mirashi Nagar recorded a ‘severe’ AQI of 302, while Savitribai Phule Nagar (167) and Kannamwar Nagar Li (160) fell under the ‘unhealthy’ category. Meanwhile, areas such as the RBI Staff Quarters Station 2 (143) and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (140) recorded ‘moderate’ levels.

Mirashi Nagar Records ‘Severe’ AQI | AQI.in

The mixed readings underline that while Mumbai’s overall air quality has improved, localised pollution hotspots continue to pose challenges, highlighting the need for sustained monitoring and targeted mitigation measures.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

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