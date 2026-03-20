Mumbai Weather Update For March 20, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies As AQI Stays ‘Moderate’ At 83; Andheri East Records Cleanest Air

Mumbai Weather Update For March 20, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies As AQI Stays ‘Moderate’ At 83 | PTI X Account

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies and relatively pleasant temperatures on Friday, March 20, with weather conditions offering a brief respite from the recent spell of rising heat. At the same time, Mumbai’s overall air quality showed signs of improvement, although concerns persist in several pockets.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness mainly clear skies throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to range between 22°C and 33°C, marginally lower than the highs recorded in the past few weeks.

City Sees Clear Skies | IMD

Morning readings indicated stable conditions across key observatories, with Colaba recording 26°C and Santacruz at 25.2°C. In comparison, neighbouring regions experienced slightly warmer conditions, with Thane recording 33°C and Navi Mumbai at 31°C, both registering higher temperatures than Mumbai’s core city areas.

AQI Remains In ‘Moderate’ Category

On the air quality front, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 83, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, as per AQI.in data. This marks a continued improvement compared to the more severe pollution levels observed in previous months.

AQI Remains In ‘Moderate’ Category | AQI.in

Data from the past 24 hours shows that air quality has remained relatively stable. The highest AQI recorded was 85 (moderate) at 9 am on the previous day, while the lowest dropped to 42 (good) at around 3 pm, indicating brief periods of cleaner air across the city.

Mulgaon & Gamdevi Station Records ‘Good’ AQI

At a more localised level, several areas reported ‘good’ air quality. Mulgaon recorded the lowest AQI at 27, followed by Gamdevi Station 1 at 33 and Sathathharatha Nagara at 42. Areas such as Malad (52) and New Navy Nagar (55) remained within the ‘moderate’ category.

Mulgaon & Gamdevi Station Records ‘Good’ AQI | AQI.in

MBH Colony Records ‘Severe’ AQI

However, certain pockets continue to remain a cause for concern. MBH Colony recorded a severe AQI of 340, while Mirashi Nagar (273) and Om Siddhivinayak Society (263) fell under the ‘unhealthy’ category. Sewri West (160) and Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters Station 2 (143) also reported ‘poor’ air quality levels.

MBH Colony Records ‘Severe’ AQI | AQI.in

The mixed readings highlight that while Mumbai’s overall air quality has improved, localised pollution hotspots continue to pose challenges, underscoring the need for sustained monitoring and targeted mitigation efforts.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

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