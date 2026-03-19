Mumbai Weather Update For March 19, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies As AQI Remains In 'Moderate' Category At 59 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies and relatively warm temperatures on Thursday, March 19, as the overall air quality continued to show improvement compared to the past few months, offering a brief respite to residents.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience partly cloudy conditions through the day, with the possibility of thunder and lightning developing in certain areas.

While the weather department has forecast rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across most parts of Maharashtra this week, the North Konkan belt, including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, is expected to remain largely unaffected. However, some peripheral impact of the broader weather system may still be felt in the city.

IMD

Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to range between 23°C and 32°C, slightly lower than the highs recorded in recent weeks. As of the morning, Colaba recorded 26°C, while Santa Cruz registered 29°C. In contrast, neighbouring regions reported relatively higher temperatures, with Thane at 33°C and Navi Mumbai at 31°C, both warmer than the city’s core readings.

On the air quality front, Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 57, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, as per AQI.in data. Over the past 24 hours, air quality levels have largely fluctuated between the ‘good’ and ‘moderate’ categories.

AQI.in

Even at a regional level, several areas reported good air quality. Mulgaon recorded the lowest AQI at 15, falling in the ‘good’ category. Other areas such as Gamdevi Station 1 (23), Green Hills (28), Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1 (37), ABS Field (40) also reported ‘good’ air quality levels.

AQI.in

However, certain pockets continue to raise concern. Sion Station 2 recorded the highest AQI of 177. Additionally, areas including Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters Station 2 (143 - Poor), Juhu Scheme (107 - Poor), Chembur Gaothan (93 - Moderate) and Shivaji Nagar (87 - Moderate), highlighting persistent localised pollution challenges.

AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

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