Mumbai Weather Update For March 11th, 2026: City Wakes Up To Foggy Skies As AQI Deteriorates Sharply; IMD Issues Heat And Humidity Alert

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to clear skies and a warm Wednesday morning on March 11. However, a dense layer of smog hanging over several parts of the city painted a worrying picture of deteriorating air quality. While the weather appeared pleasant at first glance, pollution levels across Mumbai told a different story.

IMD Issues 'Hot And Humid Alert'

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness temperatures ranging between 24°C and 37°C, indicating a sharp rise in daytime heat. The IMD has also issued a heat and humidity alert for the city. Residents are adviced to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, remain well-hydrated, and opt for lighter meals to cope with the rising heat and humidity.

AQI Turns From ‘Unhealthy’ To ‘Severe’ In 24 Hours

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 266 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category, according to data from AQI.in. This marks a significant rise from Tuesday morning, when the AQI was recorded at 165 at 9 am and largely remained in the ‘Poor’ category until midnight.

The lowest reading on Tuesday was 96 at 6.30 pm. However, pollution levels rose sharply after midnight. By 7 am on Wednesday, the AQI had climbed to 297, remaining firmly within the ‘Unhealthy’ bracket.

Such pollution levels pose significant health risks, particularly for children, senior citizens and individuals suffering from respiratory or cardiac ailments. Authorities have advised citizens to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions.

Severe Pockets Record ‘Severe’ AQI

Several localities across the city recorded alarming readings. Kannamwar Nagar Li Station 2 recorded the highest AQI at 384, falling in the ‘Severe’ category.

Other areas reporting severe air quality include Mirashi Nagar and Savitribai Phule Nagar, both recording an AQI of 360, followed by Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (349) and Subhash Nagar (346).

Little Relief In Certain Pockets

Even relatively better-performing areas offered limited respite. Sathathharatha Nagara recorded the city’s lowest AQI at 100, which falls in the ‘Moderate’ category.

Meanwhile, Mulgaon, Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters Station 2, Gamdevi Station 1 and Green Hills recorded AQI levels of 103, 143, 153 and 157, respectively, placing them in the ‘Poor’ category.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

