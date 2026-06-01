Mumbai Weather Update For June 1, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies, Good Air Quality; IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Later Today | Pinterest

Mumbai: Residents woke up to clear blue skies, breezy weather and some of the cleanest air recorded in recent weeks on Monday, as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained firmly in the 'good' category. The improvement comes as Mumbai continues to witness relatively stable weather conditions ahead of the monsoon season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms during the day. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph. Temperatures are likely to range between 27°C and 34°C, while the early morning temperature was recorded at around 31°C.

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Overall AQI Remains In Good Range

Air quality data released on Monday morning showed Mumbai's overall AQI at just 24, indicating minimal health concerns and placing the city comfortably within the 'good' category. The reading marks a significant improvement compared to the fluctuating pollution levels witnessed earlier this year.

The cleaner air to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's aggressive crackdown on dust pollution from construction sites across the city. Over the past several months, the BMC issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction projects, including both private developments and major government infrastructure works, for allegedly violating pollution-control guidelines.

Despite the overall improvement, pollution levels continued to vary across different neighbourhoods. Chandivali recorded the city's highest AQI at 163, placing it in the 'poor' category. Bhandup West followed with an AQI of 94, while Chembur recorded 70, both remaining in the 'moderate' category.

Several parts of Mumbai, however, reported exceptionally clean air. Andheri East emerged as the city's cleanest location with an AQI of just 8. Other areas recording excellent air quality included Ghatkopar at 10, Gamdevi and Santacruz at 12 each, and Borivali at 13.

Under standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 51 and 100 fall under the 'moderate' category. AQI levels above 100 indicate worsening air quality, with readings beyond 300 classified as 'severe'.

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