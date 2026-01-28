 Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 28, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies & Improved Visibility As AQI Drops After Three Days Of Severe Pollution
After days of poor visibility and severe pollution, Mumbai saw clearer skies and better air quality on Wednesday. The city’s AQI stood at 129, improving from ‘severe’ levels recorded last week. IMD forecast mainly clear weather with temperatures between 19°C and 30°C, raising hopes of further improvement in the coming days.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear skies and bright sunshine on Wednesday, January 28, bringing a welcoming change after days of hazy conditions and poor air quality. The improvement in weather was accompanied by a significant dip in pollution levels, leading to better visibility and offering much-needed relief to residents across the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness mainly clear weather through the day, with temperatures ranging between 19°C and 30°C. The daytime maximum is slightly higher than what the city recorded over the past week, while the pleasant morning temperatures added to the overall comfort levels.

AQI Shows Marked Improvement:

Mumbai’s air quality showed a notable improvement after remaining in the ‘severe’ category for several consecutive days. As per data from AQI.in, the city’s overall Air Quality Index stood at 129 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. While still above the safe limit, the reading marks a substantial recovery from last week, when AQI levels had crossed the 300 mark in several parts of the city.

The easing of pollution levels has raised hopes of further improvement if favourable weather conditions continue over the next few days.

Region-Wise Air Quality Improves:

Most monitoring stations across Mumbai reported AQI levels in the ‘moderate’ range. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded the lowest AQI at 53, followed by S B Singh Colony (63), Raheja Vihar (73), Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1 (75) and Sundar Nagar (75), indicating relatively safer air quality in these areas.

However, pollution hotspots persist in parts of the eastern suburbs. Shell Colony and Kannamwar Nagar II recorded alarmingly high AQI levels of 359 and 328, respectively, both categorised as ‘severe’. Yagna Nagar (247), Swastik Park (243) and Chembur West (230) also continued to report ‘unhealthy’ air quality.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

