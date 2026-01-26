Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 26, 2026: City Wakes Up To Severe Air Quality On Republic Day; Sarvodaya Nagar & Wadala Among Worst Hit

IANS X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai celebrated Republic Day 2026 under a mix of sunshine and passing clouds on Monday morning, with the city witnessing bright skies during flag-hoisting ceremonies even as haze lingered in the background, raising fresh concerns over air quality.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A thick layer of smog blankets the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 207



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions with hazy skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature has been recorded at 19°C, while the maximum is likely to hover around 32°C, keeping daytime conditions warm.

However, the festive mood was dampened by a sharp deterioration in air quality. Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) jumped to 306, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, a significant rise from 244 recorded a day earlier. This poses a health risk, particularly to children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

AQI.in

Sarvodaya Nagar AQI Crosses The 500 Mark:

Several pockets of the city reported alarming pollution levels. Sarvodaya Nagar and Sindhi Society recorded hazardous AQI readings with Sarvodaya Nagar reporting an AQI of 512 (Hazardous) and Sindhi Society nearing the 500 mark at 497, making it extremely unsafe for outdoor exposure, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments. Trailing behind them Wadala West, BS Ambedkar Nagar and Hindu Colony with an AQI of 362, 359 and 358, respectively.

AQI.in

In contrast, a few areas showed relatively cleaner air. Gamdevi Station 1 and Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters remained in the moderate category, with AQI levels of 70 and 73, respectively. Om Siddhivinayak Society, Thakur Village and Bhoiwada report an AQI of 173 (Poor), 203 (Poor) and 227 (Poor) respectively.

Health experts continue to advise residents to limit prolonged outdoor activity, despite the clear weather, as high pollution levels pose serious health risks even on seemingly pleasant days.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

