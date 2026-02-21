Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 21, 2026: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies As AQI Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category; Navy Nagar Turns ‘Hazardous’ | IANS X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai residents woke up to a warm and hazy Saturday morning on February 21, with a thick layer of smog reducing visibility across several parts of the city. Though the day began on a relatively pleasant note, the worsening air quality soon became evident, affecting morning commuters and outdoor activities.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A thick layer of smog blankets the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 208 pic.twitter.com/5XDJP9HB7b — IANS (@ians_india) February 21, 2026

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness slightly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 34°C. The steady rise in temperature indicates a gradual shift towards the summer season, even as pollution levels remain a growing concern.

AQI Drops From ‘Good’ To ‘Severe’ In A Week

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 313 on Saturday, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category, as per data from AQI.in. This marks a sharp fall from earlier this week, when the city had recorded ‘good’ air quality levels. Over the past 24 hours, the AQI has remained consistently in the severe bracket with little variation.

AQI Drops From ‘Good’ To ‘Severe’ In A Week | AQI.in

Such levels can have serious implications, particularly for children, senior citizens and individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions. Citizens have been advised to minimise outdoor exposure and take precautionary measures.

Navy Nagar Records ‘Hazardous’ Levels

Among the worst-affected locations, Navy Nagar recorded an alarming AQI of 525, pushing it into the ‘hazardous’ category. Other areas reporting severe air quality include Sion Station 2 and Yagna Nagar at 375 each, followed by Wadala West at 369 and Mitchowki at 368.

Navy Nagar Records ‘Hazardous’ Levels | AQI.in

Little Relief Across Other Pockets

Even the relatively better-performing areas offered limited comfort. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded the city’s lowest AQI at 170, categorised as ‘poor’. Vidya Nagar stood at 197 (poor), while Dhakoji Sethpada (210), Andheri East (247) and Juhu Scheme (250) fell into the ‘unhealthy’ category.

Little Relief Across Other Pockets | AQI.in

After weeks of cleaner air, Saturday’s spike underscores Mumbai’s ongoing air pollution challenge as the city moves steadily towards peak summer conditions.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

