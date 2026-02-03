Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Unhealthy'

Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; AQI Drops To Unhealthy Category At 281 | X

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded moderate temperatures and cloudy skies on Tuesday, February 3, offering brief relief from the city’s recent cold conditions. However, the respite was short-lived as a dense layer of smog soon enveloped the city skyline, significantly reducing visibility across several areas and once again raising concerns over prolonged exposure to polluted air and its impact on public health.

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies accompanied by haze. Temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 32°C, slightly higher than what the city has witnessed over the past two weeks, indicating a possible shift in weather patterns. While there has been a moderate decline in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI), the air quality remains far from ideal for residents.

Moderate Drop in AQI:

Mumbai’s current AQI stands at 281 (Unhealthy), marginally lower than the previous day’s reading of 300. Over the last 24 hours, AQI levels across the city have fluctuated between 200 and 300, largely remaining in the ‘unhealthy’ category. Such pollution levels are known to affect even healthy individuals, increasing the risk of respiratory discomfort and other health complications.

Moderate Drop In AQI | AQI.in

Area-Wise AQI:

Air quality remains particularly poor in several parts of the city, with large sections reporting ‘severe’ conditions. Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 recorded the highest AQI at 388, inching close to the 400 mark. This was followed by Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 at 377, Chembur West at 372, Sion Station 2 at 362, and MHADA Colony at 358.

Not all areas, however, painted the same grim picture. Gamdevi station reported an AQI of 62, categorised as ‘moderate’. This was followed by the Reserve Bank of India Staff Headquarters at 75 (moderate), Shiv Sagar Estate at 120 (poor), Thakur Village at 137 (poor), and Bhoiwada at 150 (poor).

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

