 Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Unhealthy'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Unhealthy'

Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Unhealthy'

Mumbai experienced moderate temperatures and cloudy skies on Tuesday, offering short-lived relief from recent cold conditions. However, dense smog soon engulfed the skyline, reducing visibility across several areas. While the AQI dropped slightly to 281 from 300, air quality remains in the ‘unhealthy’ category, raising continued concerns over prolonged exposure and public health risks.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; AQI Drops To Unhealthy Category At 281 | X

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded moderate temperatures and cloudy skies on Tuesday, February 3, offering brief relief from the city’s recent cold conditions. However, the respite was short-lived as a dense layer of smog soon enveloped the city skyline, significantly reducing visibility across several areas and once again raising concerns over prolonged exposure to polluted air and its impact on public health.

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies accompanied by haze. Temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 32°C, slightly higher than what the city has witnessed over the past two weeks, indicating a possible shift in weather patterns. While there has been a moderate decline in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI), the air quality remains far from ideal for residents.

Moderate Drop in AQI:

Mumbai’s current AQI stands at 281 (Unhealthy), marginally lower than the previous day’s reading of 300. Over the last 24 hours, AQI levels across the city have fluctuated between 200 and 300, largely remaining in the ‘unhealthy’ category. Such pollution levels are known to affect even healthy individuals, increasing the risk of respiratory discomfort and other health complications.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Surges 119 Paise To 90.30 Against Dollar As US Slashes Tariffs On India To 18% In Modi-Trump Trade Deal
Rupee Surges 119 Paise To 90.30 Against Dollar As US Slashes Tariffs On India To 18% In Modi-Trump Trade Deal
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Unhealthy'
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Unhealthy'
'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of Teaser Release
'Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt...': Ranveer Singh Turns Revenge Mode On In Dhurandhar 2 FIRST Look Ahead Of Teaser Release
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Price In India, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite: Price In India, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Moderate Drop In AQI

Moderate Drop In AQI | AQI.in

Area-Wise AQI:

Air quality remains particularly poor in several parts of the city, with large sections reporting ‘severe’ conditions. Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 recorded the highest AQI at 388, inching close to the 400 mark. This was followed by Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 at 377, Chembur West at 372, Sion Station 2 at 362, and MHADA Colony at 358.

Not all areas, however, painted the same grim picture. Gamdevi station reported an AQI of 62, categorised as ‘moderate’. This was followed by the Reserve Bank of India Staff Headquarters at 75 (moderate), Shiv Sagar Estate at 120 (poor), Thakur Village at 137 (poor), and Bhoiwada at 150 (poor).

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality...
Mumbai Weather Update For Feb 1: City Wakes Up To Hazy Skies With Thick Layer Of Smog; Air Quality...
Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal...
Mumbai Accident: 3 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Driven By 17-Year-Old Boy Crashes Inside Coastal...
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For...
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For...
Mumbai News: Court Relies On Dying Declaration, Acquits Husband And Other Relatives In 2018...
Mumbai News: Court Relies On Dying Declaration, Acquits Husband And Other Relatives In 2018...
Massive Fire Engulfs Durian Furniture Factory In Palghar, No Casualties Reported
Massive Fire Engulfs Durian Furniture Factory In Palghar, No Casualties Reported