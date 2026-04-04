Mumbai Weather Update For April 4, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Blue Skies, Exceptional Overall AQI At 31; Walkeshwar, Worli Report Cleanest Air |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies and pleasant weather on Saturday, with improved air quality offering residents relief from recent heat, smog and rising pollution levels.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department, the early morning temperature was recorded at 26°C, with conditions expected to remain mild through the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 23°C and 33°C. While no heatwave warning has been issued, rising humidity levels in the afternoon may cause some discomfort.

Air quality across Mumbai showed major improvement, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 31 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘good’ category. This follows a trend of cleaner air over recent days, with AQI levels dropping as low as 21 in some instances.

AQI.in

Officials attribute the improvement largely to action taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which recently cracked down on construction sites violating pollution control norms. The drive targeted both private and public projects, focusing on curbing dust emissions, a key contributor to deteriorating air quality.

Despite the overall gains, pollution levels remained uneven across the city. Kanjurmarg emerged as a major hotspot, recording an AQI of 395 in the ‘severe’ category. Mumbai Central followed with an AQI of 143, classified as ‘poor’. Other areas such as Sion (AQI 73) and Cotton Green (AQI 63) fell within the ‘moderate’ range, indicating persistent localised concerns.

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SoBo Sees Cleanest Air

Meanwhile, several parts of South Mumbai recorded exceptionally clean air. Walkeshwar reported an AQI of just 5, while Navy Nagar and Worli recorded AQI levels of 7 each. Gamdevi and Bandra also saw ‘good’ air quality, with AQI levels of 15.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘moderate’, 101–200 ‘poor’, 201–300 ‘unhealthy’ and above 300 ‘severe’.

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