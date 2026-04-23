Mumbai Weather Update For April 23, 2026: Clear Skies, Good AQI Recorded Today; IMD Predicts Hot, Humid Day |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and gentle winds on Thursday morning, with improved air quality offering relief from recent pollution. The early morning temperature was recorded at around 27°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness hot and humid conditions through the day, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 36°C. While heatwave-like conditions have persisted in recent days, the dip in pollution levels has brought some comfort to citizens.

AQI Improves To Good Category

Air quality data showed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 47 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘good’ category. This continues a trend seen over the past few weeks, with the city recording good to moderate air quality levels.

AQI.in

The improvement is largely due to action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which recently issued stop-work notices to 1,073 construction sites for violating pollution control norms. These included both private and public infrastructure projects, with only 117 sites resuming work after compliance.

Construction activity, including metro corridors, flyovers, the coastal road, and real estate projects, has been a major contributor to dust pollution in the city. The civic crackdown appears to have temporarily reduced this impact.

Mixed Air Quality Across City

Despite the overall improvement, some areas continued to report moderate pollution levels. Kanjurmarg East recorded the highest AQI at 85, followed by Sion (82) and Vikhroli (73). Mumbai Central (72) and Chembur (68) also remained in the ‘moderate’ range.

Meanwhile, several areas reported significantly cleaner air. Andheri recorded an AQI of 12, while Dadar Parsi Colony (18), Gamdevi (20), Malad West (27), and Powai (32) all fell within the ‘good’ category.

As per AQI standards, values between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘moderate’, 101–200 ‘poor’, 201–300 ‘unhealthy’, and above 300 ‘severe’.

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