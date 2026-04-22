Mumbai Weather Update For April 22, 2026: Cloudy Skies, Better AQI Bring Relief To City; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms |

Mumbai: A welcome change in the weather brought relief to Mumbai on Wednesday morning, as cloudy skies and cool breezes helped ease smog and rising pollution levels. Visuals from Nariman Point and Marine Drive showed overcast conditions, with the early morning temperature hovering around 28°C.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Cloudy weather, light rainfall in parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Nariman Point.#Mumbai #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qv0iFHbKTV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2026

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies through the day, with chances of thunderstorms and lightning. Temperatures are likely to range between 26°C and 34°C.

Air quality across the city showed marked improvement, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 62 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. This comes after significantly cleaner air readings earlier this month, when AQI levels dipped as low as 31 and even 21 in some areas.

AQI.in

The improvement is largely due to recent enforcement drives by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against construction sites violating pollution control norms. Both private and public projects were targeted to curb dust emissions.

Ghatkopar, Chembur Record Poor Air Quality

However, the improvement has not been uniform across the city. Ghatkopar East emerged as a pollution hotspot with an AQI of 130, falling in the ‘poor’ category, followed by Chembur at 110.

Meanwhile, several areas recorded significantly cleaner air. Andheri reported an AQI of 12, while Gamdevi recorded 18. Dahisar and Walkeshwar logged AQI levels of 38 each, and Kandivali West stood at 40, placing all these areas in the ‘good’ category.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and above 300 ‘severe’.