Mumbai Weather Update for April 19, 2026: Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Today; Warm Temperatures Persist As City Sizzles At 29°C In Morning Hours

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies, but warm weather persisted on Sunday morning, with the temperature recorded at 29°C during the early hours. Air quality levels were in the ‘moderate’ category across several parts of the city.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies in the city and suburbs today, with temperatures likely to range between 24°C and 34°C.

Speaking of the current weather, data from the weather department shows a temperature of 29°C at 8 am, while the 'feels-like' temperature was recorded at 31°C. Although no heatwave warning has been issued, warm conditions are expected to persist today, and rising humidity levels during the afternoon could lead to discomfort for residents.

Light Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Ahead

According to the weather bureau, Thane is expected to witness light rain and lightning on April 21 and April 22, while Mumbai is likely to receive light rain on April 22. This is expected to bring temperatures down and offer some relief from the warm weather.

AQI in Mumbai Today

According to aqi.in, Mumbai’s overall air quality was recorded in the ‘good’ category, with an AQI of 49 at 8 am. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from ‘good’ to ‘poor’. The worst air quality was recorded in Chembur’s Subhash Nagar, with an AQI of 117 (poor category), while the best was recorded at Gamdevi Station 1 in Grant Road, with an AQI of 20.

Other areas that reported ‘good’ air quality include Sathathharatha Nagar (20), Louis Wadi (20), Walkeshwar (25), Bandra West Station 1 (38), Worli (33), Mount Mary (42), Colaba (35), Mahalaxmi (33), Santacruz West (40), Vile Parle West (40), Malad (40), Bandra East (42), and Mahim (45).

Moderate AQI levels were recorded at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar (65), Mirashi Nagar (62), Kannamwar Nagar (80), Kandivali East (57), Borivali (57), Malad West (52), and Meghdoot (62).

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and levels above 300 are categorised as ‘severe’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/