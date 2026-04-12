Mumbai Weather Update for April 12, 2026: Sunday To Remain Hot With Hazy Sunshine, Temperature May Soar To 38°C; AQI Falls To Poor Category |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies, but warm conditions on Sunday morning prevailed, with early morning temperatures recorded at 27°C. The overall air quality also fell after witnessing a pretty good to moderate range. The overall AQI was recorded at 132 in the early hours, placing it in the 'poor' category.

Mumbai Weather today

According to AccuWeather, the day is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine and breezy conditions in the afternoon. AccuWeather has also issued a cautionary advisory against staying outdoors for extended periods of time. The temperature is expected to range between 36°C and 38°C, while the night is likely to remain clear but warm, with temperatures expected to be around 27°C.

AQI In Mumbai Today

Mumbai's overall air quality fell into the 'poor' category on Sunday morning, with the AQI recorded at 118 at 8:30 am. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from 'moderate' to 'unhealthy'.

Only Gamdevi Station 1 recorded AQI in the 'good' category, at 42, while all other monitoring stations ranged from poor to unhealthy levels.

Kannawar Nagar recorded the worst air quality in the 'unhealthy' category, with an AQI of 243. Other severely affected areas included BS Ambedkar Nagar (237), Wadala Truck Terminal (217), Dahisar East (207), MHADA Colony (207), and Chembur (203).

Areas in the 'poor' category included Hiranandani Gardens Station 2 (193), Mulund West (180), BKC (157), Khindipada (157), RBI Staff Quarters 2 (143), Louis Wadi (140), Kurla (137), Sakinaka (130), Bandra East (127), Prabhadevi (120), Andheri East (113), Juhu (113), Vile Parle West (107), and Sewri (103).

In the 'moderate' category were Chandivali (100), Borivali West (98), Mahim (95), Santacruz West (92), Kandivali East (87), Mazgaon (83), Mount Mary (83), Worli (82), and Malad (80).

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', 51 to 100 'moderate', 101 to 200 'poor', 201 to 300 'unhealthy', and anything above 300 categorised as 'severe'.

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