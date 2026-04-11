Mumbai Weather Update For April 11, 2026: Hot & Humid Climate Persists In City; AQI Remains In Moderate Range At 65 |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies and relatively pleasant weather on Saturday, offering much-needed relief from recent heat and pollution. According to the India Meteorological Department, early morning temperatures were recorded at 29°C, with the day expected to remain warm and humid.

The weather department has forecast temperatures to range between 25°C and 36°C throughout the day. While no heatwave warning has been issued, rising humidity levels in the afternoon are likely to cause discomfort, resulting in a typically hot and humid Mumbai climate.

In a positive development, air quality across the city showed improvement. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 65 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. This marks a notable shift from the poor air quality levels seen in recent weeks, with several areas even reporting ‘good’ air quality.

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The improvement is largely due to recent enforcement actions by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The civic body had intensified its crackdown on construction sites violating pollution control norms, targeting both private and public projects. The focus has been on reducing dust emissions, which are a major contributor to Mumbai’s air pollution.

Kanjurmarg Reports Severe AQI

However, despite the overall improvement, air quality remains uneven across different parts of the city. Kanjurmarg emerged as a major pollution hotspot, recording an AQI of 378, categorised as ‘severe’. Similarly, Goregaon reported an AQI of 150, while Mumbai Central recorded 143, both falling under the ‘poor’ category.

Other areas such as Juhu (AQI 98) and Bhandup West (AQI 83) remained in the ‘moderate’ range, indicating that localised pollution concerns persist despite broader improvements.

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On the other hand, several parts of the city recorded notably cleaner air. Santacruz reported an AQI of just 40, placing it in the ‘good’ category. Navy Nagar and Worli followed closely with AQI levels of 45 each, while Gamdevi and Bandra also maintained ‘good’ air quality, with AQI readings around 47.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and anything above 300 categorised as ‘severe’.

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