Mumbai Weather Update: Foggy Skies Take Over Dream City; Check Out Temperatures, AQI & More

Mumbai weather update: City's wakes up to poor AQI | PTI/File

Mumbai: As per the predictions of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience cool and foggy mornings in the upcoming days, followed by sunny skies later in the day. On November 25, expect a low of 19 degrees Celsius and a high of 34 degrees Celsius. Fog or mist is anticipated in the morning, with a mostly clear sky to follow in the afternoon.

Today's Weather

Today, November 25, 2024, Mumbai is experiencing a temperature of 26 °C, with a projected low of 19 °C and high of 34 °C. The humidity level stands at 50% while the wind is blowing at a speed of 8 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:52 AM and set at 05:59 PM.

The forecast for today predicts that the sky will be foggy. Please organize your day based on the temperature and forecasted weather. Have fun in the sun and make sure to bring your sunscreen and sunglasses while you bask in the weather.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have temperatures ranging from 24.25 °C to 28.57 °C. The humidity levels will reach 42% tomorrow.

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index is at 317.0, indicating a very poor level of air quality.

Weather Prediction For Week | IMD

Weather Prediction For Week

The weather will remain stable in the upcoming days. On November 26, temperatures will range from 18-35°C with fog in the morning clearing to clear skies. November 27 will see temperatures between 17-34°C with morning fog and partly cloudy skies later. This pattern will continue until November 28, with temperatures from 17-33°C and morning fog turning into partly cloudy skies. From November 29-30, anticipate hazy weather with temperatures ranging from 19-33°C.