Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city | Photo by BL Soni

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD), has declared a ‘Green alert’ (no rain warning) on Saturday and Sunday over Mumbai for the first time since the beginning of this month due to a gradual decrease in the intensity of rainfall. The city has been on an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for most of the days since 1 July.

IMD Colaba official Sushma Nair, said, “The favourable monsoon systems over Mumbai including a trough and a low pressure near Odisha were the reasons behind the heavy rainfall in the city because of which orange, yellow and red alert (these alerts range from moderate to extremely heavy rainfall) were given for Mumbai in the past few days since 1 July, however, these favourable systems are now been shifting away from the city which will lead to less intensity of rainfall in the coming week - therefore a green alert has been declared for Mumbai as of now.”

“The monsoon favourable conditions keep changing which is monitored by us and accordingly we declare the rainfall warnings for the citizens,” added the official.

The IMD has forecasted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours along with strong winds which are likely to continue.

On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 25.0 °C and the maximum was 27.8°C, also the relative humidity was 92%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.0 °C and a maximum temperature of 27.8 °C with a relative humidity of 93%.

Meanwhile, due to the high-speed winds, the city also witnessed a good air day on Friday. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Friday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 19, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 24, 19, and 22 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.