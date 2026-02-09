Mumbai Weather Update February 9, 2026: Smog Returns As AQI Slips Into Severe Category Across Several Areas |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a bright and unusually warm morning on February 9, but the brief spell of clear weather quickly gave way to a familiar concern. As the day progressed, a thick layer of smog settled over the city, reducing visibility for early commuters and once again highlighting the persistent air pollution problem troubling the metropolis.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with hazy conditions through the day. Temperatures are likely to remain between 18°C and 33°C, similar to the pattern observed over the past two to three days. While the weather forecast appears stable, air quality data paints a far more worrying picture.

Raising AQI concerns

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 304 on Monday, placing it in the ‘Severe’ category. The figures show a sharp deterioration within a short span, as the AQI had been recorded at 167, categorised as ‘Poor’, around 9 pm the previous night. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such air can cause respiratory distress, eye irritation, and increase the risk of long-term health complications, even among otherwise healthy individuals.

Mumbai Recorded an AQI of 304 on Monday 9th February | AQI.in

Hindu Colony Records 'Hazardous' Air Quality

Several localities reported extremely high pollution levels. Hindu Colony recorded an AQI of 418, falling into the ‘Hazardous’ category. Other areas were not far behind, with Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 at 399, Kannamwar Nagar at 395, Savitribai Phule Nagar at 392, and Chembur West at 388, all in the ‘Severe’ bracket and close to the 400 mark. The rising numbers have once again raised concerns about the effectiveness of ongoing measures to tackle the city’s air quality crisis.

In contrast, a few pockets reported comparatively lower, though still concerning, readings. Parsi Colony recorded the lowest AQI at 65, followed by Gamdevi Station 1 and Hira Nagar at 68 each, both in the ‘Moderate’ category. Magdoot and Thakur Village recorded AQI levels of 120 and 123 respectively, placing them in the ‘Poor’ range.

AQI.in |

With pollution levels fluctuating sharply across neighbourhoods, the city continues to grapple with a worsening air quality situation that shows little sign of immediate relief.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

