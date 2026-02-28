Mumbai Weather Update February 28, 2026: City Sees Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures; AQI Climbs Back To ‘Moderate’ After Brief ‘Good’ Spell | IANS X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed bright sunshine skies and moderate temperatures on Saturday, February 28, offering a short-lived breather from the recent nip in the air. However, even as the weather remained pleasant, the city’s air quality saw a noticeable uptick.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to experience mainly clear skies through the day. Temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 32°C, levels that Mumbaikars have grown accustomed to over the past few weeks, signaling the gradual onset of summer.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A layer of smog engulfs the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 165, placing it in the “Unhealthy” category



On the air quality front, data from AQI.in showed that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 155 on Saturday morning, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. This marks a rise from the previous day, when several parts of the city recorded ‘good’ air quality. In fact, the lowest AQI recorded during the brief improvement was 26, firmly within the ‘good’ bracket. Since then, readings have steadily climbed.

AQI.in

The deterioration has been uneven across the city, with certain pockets witnessing alarming spikes. Hindu Colony recorded the highest AQI at 336, categorised as ‘severe’. This was followed by Wadala West (308), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar (305), Shell Colony (305) and Wadala Truck Terminal (305), all breaching the ‘severe’ threshold.

AQI.in

In contrast, a few areas continued to report cleaner air. Gamdevi Station recorded an AQI of 18, while Simla Nagar stood at 50, both in the ‘good’ category. Other areas such as Khandelwal Layout (57), Shiv Sagar Estate (57) and Maratha Colony (60) fell under the ‘moderate’ band.

AQI.in

The fluctuation in AQI levels within a span of 24 hours highlights the city’s ongoing struggle with inconsistent air quality, even as weather conditions remain largely stable.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

