 Mumbai Weather Update February 27, 2026: City Wakes Up To Cleaner Air As AQI Drops To 79; Most Pockets Record ‘Good’ AQI
Mumbai witnessed clearer skies and cleaner air on Friday, with the city’s AQI improving to 79, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Several areas recorded ‘good’ air quality, though pockets like Wadala remained ‘unhealthy’. The improvement comes amid strict enforcement against errant construction sites under Maharashtra’s Clean Air drive.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clearer skies and cleaner air on Friday, February 27, offering a much-needed respite after weeks of poor air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness mainly clear skies through the day, with temperatures ranging between 21°C and 33°C. The steady rise in daytime temperatures signals Mumbai’s gradual transition towards summer.

Air quality data indicate a marked improvement across several parts of the city. As per AQI.in, Mumbai, recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79 on Friday, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. The improvement comes after prolonged spells of ‘unhealthy’ to ‘severe’ air quality that had raised concerns among residents.

AQI.in

Several monitoring stations reported ‘good’ air quality levels. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 8, one of the lowest in the city. Breach Candy and Walkeshwar both logged AQI levels of 27, while Dahisar East and Kandelwal Layout Extension recorded 30 each, all falling within the ‘good’ category.

AQI.in

However, not all areas reflected the same trend. Two locations, Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 and Wadala Truck Station, continued to remain in the ‘unhealthy’ category, recording AQI levels of 293 and 273, respectively. Hira Nagar (193), Sion Station 2 (170) and a student residential zone (150) were placed in the ‘moderate to unhealthy’ range, indicating that pockets of concern persist.

AQI.in

The improvement in air quality comes amid intensified enforcement measures by the Maharashtra government. Under the ongoing Clean Air initiative, authorities have cracked down on construction sites violating environmental norms. Environment Minister Pankaja Munde recently stated that between October 2025 and January 2026, officials issued 1,981 show-cause notices and 1,047 stop-work notices.

Of the 2,224 active construction sites in the city, 1,952, nearly 88 per cent, have installed low-cost air quality sensors. On January 16 alone, 678 projects were ordered to halt work for failing to comply with sensor installation requirements.

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

