Mumbai Weather Update February 24, 2026: Smog Engulfs The City Skyline As AQI Remains In ‘Unhealthy’ Category | IANS X Account

Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai woke up to a warm sunny morning on Tuesday, 24th February. But the pleasant weather did not last long as smog covered the sky in most parts of the city, posing an issue to early morning commuters.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience mainly clear skies today, with temperatures likely to range between 19°C and 34°C, the same as the previous day, indicating the arrival of the summer months.

Air Quality Remains Unhealthy

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 235 on Tuesday, placing it into the ‘unhealthy’ category, as per data from AQI.in. In the last 24 hours, there have been major fluctuations in the AQI, with the lowest recorded AQI of 164 at 1.30 pm the previous day. The AQI has only increased ever since. The sudden spike in pollution levels is concerning, as such fluctuations can have adverse effects on vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory ailments.

AQI.in |

Kannamwar Nagar Li Worst Affected

Several pockets in Mumbai continue to report severe air quality. Kannamwar Nagar Li recorded the highest AQI at 357, placing it in the ‘Severe’ category. Other areas with critically high readings included BS Ambedkar Nagar, Mithchowki, Sarvodaya Nagar, Savitribai Phule Nagar, which recorded AQI levels of 346, 345, 325 and 324, respectively, falling into the 'severe' category.

AQI.in

In contrast, a few localities reported relatively better air quality. Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 67, falling in the ‘Moderate’ category. Hira Nagar, New Navy Nagar, Saraswati Colony and Walkeshwar reported AQI levels of 97 (Moderate), 98 (Moderate), 100 (Moderate) and 103 (Poor), respectively.

AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/