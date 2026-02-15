Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 15: City Wakes Up To Severe Air Quality, AQI Crosses 200 In Several Areas Including BKC & Kurla | File

Mumbai woke up to a bright and sunny Sunday morning with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius, but the comfort in the air was deceptive. Pollution levels across the city painted a worrying picture, with the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 206, placing it in the severe category.

In Navi Mumbai, the situation appeared even more alarming. The AQI touched 257, firmly in the severe bracket, accompanied by high particulate matter readings. PM2.5 levels stood at 179 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 reached 214 micrograms per cubic metre.

Pollution Hotspots Across The City

Several neighbourhoods reported troubling numbers. Collector Colony recorded an AQI of 199, one of the highest within city limits. Bandra Kurla Complex stood at 190, Kurla at 191, and Anushakti Nagar at 194. Kandivali East reported 186, while Malad West was at 183.

South Mumbai areas were not spared. Colaba recorded 188 and Mahalaxmi touched 186. Navy Nagar in Colaba stood at 182. These figures indicate that pollution levels are not confined to industrial belts but are spread across residential and commercial pockets alike.

The primary pollutants contributing to the spike include PM2.5 and PM10, fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and aggravate respiratory conditions.

Weather Conditions Offer Little Relief

While the sky remained clear and sunny, weather conditions did little to disperse pollutants. Humidity levels hovered around 48 to 61 per cent, with light winds ranging between 6 to 8 kilometres per hour. The combination of mist and low wind speed may have allowed pollutants to remain suspended in the air for longer durations.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 31 degrees Celsius during the day, with no rainfall predicted.

Health Advisory For Residents

Health experts advise children, senior citizens and individuals with asthma or heart conditions to limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Morning walkers and joggers are being urged to check AQI readings before stepping out.

As Mumbai continues to grapple with fluctuating pollution levels, residents are left balancing clear skies with compromised air quality, a reminder that sunshine does not always mean cleaner air.