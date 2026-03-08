Mumbai Weather Update: Excessive Heat & Poor Air Quality Grip Mumbai As AQI Touches 183 |

Mumbai is witnessing excessive heat conditions along with poor air quality, making the weather uncomfortable across several parts of the city.

According to real time data from air quality monitoring platforms, Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index of 183 on Sunday morning, placing the city in the unhealthy category. Air quality at this level indicates that pollution concentrations in the atmosphere remain elevated.

At the same time, temperatures in the city were recorded at around 28°C in the morning, with weather forecasts suggesting that the mercury may rise to nearly 32°C during the day.

Pollution Levels Remain Elevated

Pollution indicators show significant levels of particulate matter in the air. PM2.5 levels were recorded at 103 micrograms per cubic metre while PM10 stood at 119 micrograms per cubic metre.

Other pollutants also showed measurable presence in the atmosphere. Carbon monoxide levels were recorded at 491 parts per billion, nitrogen dioxide at 27 parts per billion, sulphur dioxide at 3 parts per billion and ozone levels at 12 parts per billion.

Environmental monitoring platforms classify AQI readings between 151 and 200 as unhealthy. Such levels indicate that air pollution concentrations are higher than the recommended limits.

Several Areas Record High AQI Levels

Air quality readings from different monitoring locations across Mumbai also showed elevated pollution levels.

Anushakti Nagar recorded an AQI of 182, Kandivali East registered 181, Bandra Kurla Complex reported 171, while Kurla recorded 173. Mulund West reported an AQI of 180, while Navy Nagar in Colaba recorded 162.

In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the AQI was reported at 242, indicating even poorer air quality in that region.

Weather Conditions During The Day

Weather updates indicate clear and sunny conditions across the city. The temperature is expected to hover around 32°C during the day with humidity levels around 62 percent and wind speeds near 8.6 kilometres per hour.

The air quality update was recorded at around 9 am local time, with monitoring platforms continuing to track pollution levels across different locations in the Mumbai metropolitan region.