Mumbai Weather Update: Cool Morning Offers Respite, But Smog Shrouds Marine Drive, Dadar & Worli; AQI Remains Unhealthy | Screengrab/IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and a cool breeze on Saturday, with the morning temperature hovering around 24°C. The pleasant start offered some relief from the warm and humid conditions witnessed in recent weeks. However, the dip in temperature brought little relief from the city's pollution woes, as haze and smog continued to linger across several areas.

Visuals from Marine Drive showed a hazy skyline, while reduced visibility was also reported along the Dadar and Worli stretches. The persistent smog has kept concerns over Mumbai's deteriorating air quality in focus, even as mornings turn cooler with winter approaching.

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Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist or fog during the morning, followed by mainly clear skies through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33°C, with gusty winds likely. The minimum temperature has dipped to approximately 21°C, pointing to a gradual transition towards cooler weather.

Mumbai has been experiencing drier conditions and relatively pleasant mornings as winter approaches. The change has offered some respite from the October heat, which often extends into November. However, the cooler weather has not brought a corresponding improvement in air quality, with haze continuing to affect visibility in parts of the city.

Mumbai's AQI Remains Unhealthy

Mumbai's AQI Remains Unhealthy | AQI.in

Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 243 on Saturday morning, placing it in the ‘Unhealthy’ category under the classification followed by AQI.in. The city has been witnessing poor to unhealthy air quality levels over the past few weeks.

Under AQI.in's classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, 51–100 as ‘Satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and readings above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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