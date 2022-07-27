Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with light rain in the city, IMD says

Mumbai updates: IMD says city, suburbs will witness light to moderate showers | Photo Credit: AFP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued the ongoing green alert for Mumbai today due to the absence of significant weather systems over the city.

According to IMD, on Saturday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

The IMD said since June 1, the Colaba observatory has logged a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 1515.8 mm.

The IMD said in its weather forecast on Wednesday that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be over 31.1 °C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.2 °C.

The maximum temperature in Colaba will hover around 29.8°C, while the minimum temperature be 23.9 °C.

Water levels in lakes

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 12,77,787 million litres in the last 24 hours. At the same time last year it was 9,87,325 million litres.

High tide and low tide

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.04 metres is likely to occur at 11.42 am in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.98 metres is expected at 5.44 pm.

Next high tide of 3.42 metres is expected at 23.24 pm, and next low tide of 0.91 metres is likely to occur at 5.20 am on July 28.