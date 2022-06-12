Mumbai weather update: Cloudy skies with moderate rainfall likely today

Representative Image | Photo Credit: ANI

The arrival of south-west monsoon in Mumbai and the Konkan region has brought some respite from the heat wave conditions which were prevailing earlier.

As per today's forecast, cloudy skies with moderate rain/thundershowers are likely in the city and suburbs. Moreover, there is a possibility of heavy rain in isolated places.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.25 metres was witnessed at 10.19 am in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.88 metres is likely to occur at 4.09 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city finds it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

#WATCH | High tidal waves in Arabian sea near Mumbai; visuals from Gateway of India pic.twitter.com/LdqeuvOpMG — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

Mumbai recorded maximum day temperatures of 30°C and high humidity, at 87 per cent, with intermittent showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

The IMD announces the start of monsoon when 60 per cent of the state’s accessible weather stations record rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days. The technical parameters for wind field and outgoing longwave radiation must also be met in conjunction with this burst of rainfall activity, the agency informs.