Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies & Improved Air Quality Bring Relief To City; Rain & Thunderstorms Likely

Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies And Humid Weather Continue, City Records Good AQI |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies, cleaner air and more pleasant weather on Friday, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining firmly in the 'good' category amid cloudy skies and the likelihood of rain and thundershowers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 25°C and 32°C, while the early morning temperature was recorded at around 30°C.

Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala

The improved weather conditions come as the southwest monsoon made its arrival in Kerala on June 4, raising expectations of increased rainfall activity across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the coming days. The city has also experienced a slight dip in daytime temperatures, providing relief from the heat and humidity that prevailed over recent weeks.

AQI.in

Mumbai's overall AQI stood at 38 in the early hours of Friday, comfortably placing it in the 'good' category. Civic officials attributed the improvement largely to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) aggressive drive against dust pollution generated by construction activities across the city.

Over the past few months, the BMC issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction sites for allegedly violating pollution-control norms. The crackdown covered both private developments and government infrastructure projects. Despite the overall improvement in air quality, pollution levels continued to vary majorly across different areas.

Wadala recorded the highest AQI in Mumbai at 327, placing it in the 'severe' category. Chandivali followed with an AQI of 280, categorised as 'unhealthy', while Powai recorded an AQI of 163, falling in the 'poor' category. Meanwhile, Vikhroli East and Bhandup registered AQI levels of 55 and 52 respectively, remaining within the 'moderate' range.

Meanwhile, several areas in south and western Mumbai reported exceptionally clean air. Andheri recorded an AQI of just 5, while Gamdevi stood at 8. Parel Bhoiwada registered 18, while Malad West and Prabhadevi recorded AQI levels of 20 each, all firmly within the 'good' category.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', 51 to 100 'moderate', 101 to 200 'poor', 201 to 300 'unhealthy', and levels above 300 are categorised as 'severe'.