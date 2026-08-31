Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds With Light Showers Predicted; No Rain Alert This Week

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ Image

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and gusty winds on Monday as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall and thundershowers at several places during the day, although no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai through the week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated, isolated pockets may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Monday morning was 30°C.

Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed several moderate to heavy spells of rain during the opening days of August. However, rainfall activity gradually declined later in the month, with the city receiving only occasional light to moderate showers.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains In 'Good' Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Monday morning. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 17.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while 51 to 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

With light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected at intervals, residents may experience wet and windy conditions during the day. Commuters should remain cautious during sudden intense showers and gusty winds, particularly while travelling through open stretches and low-lying areas. However, with no rain alert currently issued for Mumbai, the city is expected to experience generally manageable monsoon conditions through the week.