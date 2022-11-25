Mumbai weather update: City's AQI slips to 'poor' at 182; temperature at 29°C

City's AQI slips to 'poor' at 182 | File Photo

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) improved to 182 'poor', on Friday 10 am, according to SAFAR. The pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 106 and 183 respectively.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 7.1 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The current temperature of the city is 29°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 42% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba: AQI 195 · Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex: AQI 176 · Poor

Malad West: AQI 158 · Moderate

Sion : AQI 177 · Poor

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 262 · Poor

Mulund West, Mumbai: AQI 199 · Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 159 while Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 135. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 118 while Kolkata stood at 193. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 120 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 154. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 222 today.