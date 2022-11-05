Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate', stands at 123 | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai woke up to a colder but clear sky morning. According to the India Meterological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 36°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

The Air Quality of the city though remained in the moderate category as the city reported an AQI of 123. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Post Diwali, the city's AQI has become slightly better. Here are the AQI levels from different observatories across the city.

Colaba, Mumbai - MPCB Navy Nagar · 129 AQI · Moderate

Mazgaon, Mumbai - IITM Dockyard · 256 AQI · Poor

Worli, Mumbai - MPCB Mumbai · Currently unavailable

Siddharth Nagar-Worli, Mumbai - IITM Mumbai · 145 AQI · Moderate

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - IITM Bandra East · 224 AQI · Poor

Sion, Mumbai - MPCB · 166 AQI · Moderate

Deonar, Mumbai - IITM (Mumbai Suburban) · 193 AQI · Moderate

Kurla, Mumbai - MPCB · 130 AQI · Moderate

Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2) - MPCB Sahar Village · 199 AQI · Moderate

Vile Parle West, Mumbai - MPCB · 131 AQI · Moderate

Chakala-Andheri East, Mumbai - IITM Mumbai Suburban · 207 AQI · Poor

Powai, Mumbai - MPCB Mumbai Suburban · 89 AQI · Satisfactory

Khindipada-Bhandup West - IITM · 119 AQI · Moderate

Malad West, Mumbai - IITM Kandivali · 123 AQI · Moderate

Kandivali East, Mumbai - MPCB Kandivali · 154 AQI · Moderate

Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB Thane · 170 AQI · Moderate

Borivali East, Mumbai - MPCB Khodiyar Nagar · 88 AQI · Satisfactory

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 122 while Chennai is seeing an excellent AQI of 16. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 119 while Kolkata stood at 226. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 10 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 115. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'severe' with the figure standing at 431 today.