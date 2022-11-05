e-Paper Get App
Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate', stands at 123

According to the India Meterological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 36°C to 21°C.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate', stands at 123 | Photo Credit: AFP
Mumbai woke up to a colder but clear sky morning. According to the India Meterological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 36°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

The Air Quality of the city though remained in the moderate category as the city reported an AQI of 123. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Post Diwali, the city's AQI has become slightly better. Here are the AQI levels from different observatories across the city.

  • Colaba, Mumbai - MPCB Navy Nagar · 129 AQI · Moderate

  • Mazgaon, Mumbai - IITM Dockyard · 256 AQI · Poor

  • Worli, Mumbai - MPCB Mumbai · Currently unavailable

  • Siddharth Nagar-Worli, Mumbai - IITM Mumbai · 145 AQI · Moderate

  • Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - IITM Bandra East · 224 AQI · Poor

  • Sion, Mumbai - MPCB · 166 AQI · Moderate

  • Deonar, Mumbai - IITM (Mumbai Suburban) · 193 AQI · Moderate

  • Kurla, Mumbai - MPCB · 130 AQI · Moderate

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2) - MPCB Sahar Village · 199 AQI · Moderate

  • Vile Parle West, Mumbai - MPCB · 131 AQI · Moderate

  • Chakala-Andheri East, Mumbai - IITM Mumbai Suburban · 207 AQI · Poor

  • Powai, Mumbai - MPCB Mumbai Suburban · 89 AQI · Satisfactory

  • Khindipada-Bhandup West - IITM · 119 AQI · Moderate

  • Malad West, Mumbai - IITM Kandivali · 123 AQI · Moderate

  • Kandivali East, Mumbai - MPCB Kandivali · 154 AQI · Moderate

  • Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB Thane · 170 AQI · Moderate

  • Borivali East, Mumbai - MPCB Khodiyar Nagar · 88 AQI · Satisfactory

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 122 while Chennai is seeing an excellent AQI of 16. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 119 while Kolkata stood at 226. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 10 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 115. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'severe' with the figure standing at 431 today.

