Mumbai weather update: City's AQI 'moderate', stands at 123

Mumbai woke up to a colder but clear sky morning. According to the India Meterological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 36°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.
The Air Quality of the city though remained in the moderate category as the city reported an AQI of 123. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.
AQI of different areas in Mumbai
Post Diwali, the city's AQI has become slightly better. Here are the AQI levels from different observatories across the city.
Colaba, Mumbai - MPCB Navy Nagar · 129 AQI · Moderate
Mazgaon, Mumbai - IITM Dockyard · 256 AQI · Poor
Worli, Mumbai - MPCB Mumbai · Currently unavailable
Siddharth Nagar-Worli, Mumbai - IITM Mumbai · 145 AQI · Moderate
Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - IITM Bandra East · 224 AQI · Poor
Sion, Mumbai - MPCB · 166 AQI · Moderate
Deonar, Mumbai - IITM (Mumbai Suburban) · 193 AQI · Moderate
Kurla, Mumbai - MPCB · 130 AQI · Moderate
Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2) - MPCB Sahar Village · 199 AQI · Moderate
Vile Parle West, Mumbai - MPCB · 131 AQI · Moderate
Chakala-Andheri East, Mumbai - IITM Mumbai Suburban · 207 AQI · Poor
Powai, Mumbai - MPCB Mumbai Suburban · 89 AQI · Satisfactory
Khindipada-Bhandup West - IITM · 119 AQI · Moderate
Malad West, Mumbai - IITM Kandivali · 123 AQI · Moderate
Kandivali East, Mumbai - MPCB Kandivali · 154 AQI · Moderate
Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB Thane · 170 AQI · Moderate
Borivali East, Mumbai - MPCB Khodiyar Nagar · 88 AQI · Satisfactory
AQI of other metro cities
The air quality in Pune is 122 while Chennai is seeing an excellent AQI of 16. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 119 while Kolkata stood at 226. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 10 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 115. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'severe' with the figure standing at 431 today.
