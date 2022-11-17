Mumbai weather update: City's AQI improves to 'moderate' at 173 compared to yesterday's 211

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI improves to 173. (Representative Image) | File

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) improved to 173 'moderate', on Thursday 10 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 90 and 182 respectively. The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 6 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The air quality in the financial capital improved slightly on Wednesday. The city Mumbai recorded its highest AQI of 211 at 11 am on Wednesday.

The air pollution levels in Mumbai surpassed that of Delhi on Tuesday. Mumbai’s AQI dropped to 262 on Tuesday evening, which falls in the very poor category, compared to Delhi which recorded an AQI of 208.

The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 35°C to 20°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, Mumbai - MPCB Navy Nagar: 153 AQI · Moderate

Worli, Mumbai - MPCB: 136 AQI · Moderate

Sion, Mumbai: 197 AQI · Poor

Chakala-Andheri East- IITM Mumbai Suburban · 180 AQI · Moderate

Pimpleshwar Mandir, Thane - MPCB: 137 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 149 while Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 158. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 142 while Kolkata stood at 203. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 157 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 150. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 239 today.