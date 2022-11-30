Mumbai weather update: City's AQI gets poor with an index of 181; Nerul hits severe index of 310

Mumbai weather update | File Photo

Mumbai: City's Air Quality index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 181, on Wednesday 9am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 99 and 208 respectively.

The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 6.6 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

The temperature of the city is 22°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 73% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 172 Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 180 Poor

Vile Parle West, Mumbai: AQI 176 Poor

Sion, Mumbai: AQI 189 Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 114 Moderate

Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 310 Severe

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 164. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 161. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 135 while Kolkata stood at 172 at moderate. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 162 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 66. Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 260 today.