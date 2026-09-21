Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Humid, Overcast Skies; Light Rain Likely, AQI Remains Moderate

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to humid conditions and overcast skies on Monday as monsoon activity continued across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall and thundershowers at several places during the day, while no rain warning has been issued for Mumbai or neighbouring districts this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with occasional light showers. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated pockets could receive moderate to heavy spells accompanied by strong winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Monday morning was 30°C.

Mumbai's AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Surges To Moderate Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality has shifted to the 'Moderate' category after remaining largely in the 'Good' range in recent months. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 81 on Monday morning, placing it in the Moderate category.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while 51–100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

The latest AQI reading indicates a slight deterioration in Mumbai's air quality, although pollution levels remain within the Moderate range. Residents, particularly those sensitive to air pollution, may continue to monitor local AQI levels as weather conditions fluctuate.

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