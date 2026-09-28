Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Humid Conditions, Clear Skies; Light Rain Likely, AQI Turns Moderate

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to humid weather and largely clear skies on Monday as monsoon activity continued to remain subdued across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall at some places during the day, while no rain warning has been issued for Mumbai or neighbouring districts this week.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally clear, with occasional spells of light rain. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated areas could witness moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Monday morning was 27°C.

The weather conditions come as the city continues to experience intermittent monsoon activity, with rainfall expected to remain limited to isolated pockets rather than being widespread across Mumbai.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Enters Moderate Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality has deteriorated from the 'Good' range seen in recent months, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 81 on Monday morning.

An AQI reading of 81 places Mumbai in the 'Moderate' category under the standard classification. AQI levels from 0 to 50 are considered 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

With light rain likely in some parts of the city and gusty winds possible during stronger showers, residents can expect humid conditions to continue through the day. No weather alert has currently been issued for Mumbai or neighbouring districts for the week.

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