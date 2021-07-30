Mumbai weather update: City wakes up to cloudy skies; IMD predicts moderate rainfall with possibility of gusty winds

Mumbai and adjoining woke up to cloudy skies and rainfall on Friday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with occasional intense spells.

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, IMD Colaba observatory recorded 1.2 mm rain and IMD Santacruz recorded 4.0 mm.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 4.13 pm and the waves will reach a height of 3.53 metres. Also, a low tide of 1.59 metres is likely to occur at 10.29 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara from July 29 to August 2. The Maharashtra government on Thursday directed the divisional commissioners and the concerned district collectors to be prepared for mitigation of disaster, shift people from low-lying areas and especially those residing on hill slopes to safer places and keep in readiness stocks of food packets, drinking water and medicines.

In Maharashtra, rain continued to wreak havoc as a bridge on the Vaitarna river in Thane district was washed away due to the downpour, disrupting traffic between Wada and Sahapur talukas, while the Mumbra bypass road in the district also suffered severe damages. A four-five feet deep crater was formed on the road, following which it was closed for traffic as a precautionary measure.

