Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To 26°C, Gusty Winds & Hazy Skies; AQI In Unhealthy Range | Screengrab/IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies, gusty winds and a morning temperature of 26°C on Wednesday, offering some respite from the warm and humid conditions of recent weeks. However, the relatively cooler start brought little relief from air pollution, with a layer of haze and smog continuing to hang over several parts of the city.

Smog Covers City's Skyline In Bandra

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Morning visuals from the Bandra Reclamation stretch showed a layer of smog affecting visibility, highlighting the persistent air quality concerns despite the changing weather. Hazy conditions were reported across parts of Mumbai as pollution levels remained elevated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies throughout Wednesday, with the maximum temperature expected to touch around 34°C. Gusty winds are also likely during the day, while minimum temperatures have dropped to around 19°C, signalling a gradual shift towards cooler weather.

Mumbai has begun experiencing drier conditions and relatively cooler mornings as winter approaches. The change comes as some relief from the October heat, which often extends into November. However, the drop in temperature has not translated into a significant improvement in air quality.

AQI In Unhealthy Range

Mumbai's AQI In Unhealthy Range | AQI.in

Mumbai recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 216 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the unhealthy category according to the AQI.in classification. While the reading marks an improvement from Tuesday morning, when the city's AQI stood at 304 in the severe category, pollution levels continue to remain a concern.

According to the standard AQI classification followed by AQI.in, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while levels of 51–100 fall under the ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’ category, depending on the classification system. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201–300 as ‘Very Poor’, and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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