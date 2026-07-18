Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Partly Cloudy Skies, Isolated Showers Today; AQI Remains In Good Category

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies and humid weather on Saturday, with no rainfall reported during the early morning hours as monsoon activity remained subdued following the intense spell of rain that lashed the city earlier this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any major weather warning for Mumbai, indicating a brief dry spell with only isolated light showers likely over the coming days.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain at isolated places during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at around 29°C on Saturday morning. Humid conditions are expected to persist despite the reduced rainfall activity.

The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rainfall over Mumbai and neighbouring districts during the weekend, suggesting that monsoon activity will continue, though at a much lower intensity than earlier this month.

The city had witnessed an exceptionally wet start to July, with relentless downpours causing widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions and civic challenges. However, rainfall activity has eased considerably over the past week, bringing a temporary respite to residents.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'Good' category following the recent spell of heavy rainfall. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 30 on Saturday morning, indicating minimal impact on public health.

As per the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51 to 100 are 'Moderate', 101 to 200 are 'Poor', 201 to 300 are 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

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