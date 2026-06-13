Mumbai Weather Update: City To Sizzle At Weekend As IMD Predicts Hot & Humid Conditions; Rains Likely To Hit This Week

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Sizzle At Weekend As IMD Predicts Hot & Humid Conditions; Rains Likely To Fall This Week | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies and humid weather on Saturday, with the city continuing to experience unusually warm conditions despite intermittent drizzle and overcast skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally humid weather with the possibility of light showers and occasional thundercloud development over the coming days.

Mumbai Sees Record High Temperatures In June

Adding to the weather anomaly, Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 30.2°C on Friday, making it the highest minimum temperature ever recorded in June. The temperature was 3.8°C above normal and surpassed previous June records, highlighting the unusually warm conditions prevailing across the city.

The record-breaking night temperature comes after Mumbai witnessed multiple weather extremes this year, including heatwave conditions as early as March and some of the highest daytime temperatures recorded in recent years. The persistent heat and humidity contribute to delayed monsoon conditions and changing atmospheric patterns.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, temperatures on Saturday are expected to remain between 28°C and 35°C. While isolated drizzle has been reported in parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the past few days, meteorologists clarified that these showers do not yet indicate the full-fledged onset of the southwest monsoon over the city.

AQI.in

Air Quality Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained a bright spot, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 25 on Saturday morning, placing it firmly in the 'good' category. The improvement comes after months of fluctuating pollution levels across the metropolis.

However, air quality varied across different locations. Wadala East recorded the highest AQI in the city at 80, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Colaba registered an AQI of 40, while eastern suburbs including Bhandup and Mulund continued to remain in the 'good' range.

Several parts of south and western Mumbai reported exceptionally clean air. Andheri recorded an AQI of just 5, while Walkeshwar, Prabhadevi, Worli and Dahisar also remained comfortably within the 'good' category.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', 51 to 100 'moderate', 101 to 200 'poor', 201 to 300 'unhealthy', and anything above 300 falls under the 'severe' category.

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