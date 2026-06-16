Mumbai Weather Update: City To Sizzle As Mercury Set To Remain Above 31°C; IMD Predicts Rain & Thunderstorms By Evening | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies, relatively pleasant weather and cleaner air on Tuesday morning, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast hot and humid conditions along with the possibility of rain and thundershowers later in the day.

Rains Might Hit In Evening

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness rain or thundershowers during the afternoon or evening hours, while temperatures are expected to range between 30°C and 35°C. The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning stood at around 31°C.

AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall air quality continued to remain firmly in the ‘good’ category. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 24 during the early hours of Tuesday, indicating cleaner air across most parts of the city.

The improvement in air quality is largely attributed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) aggressive crackdown on dust pollution caused by construction activities. Over recent months, the civic body has reportedly issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction sites for alleged violations of pollution-control norms. The action covered both private real estate developments and major government infrastructure projects.

Despite the overall improvement, pollution levels varied sharply across different localities. MHB Colony in Borivali recorded the city’s highest AQI at 283, placing it in the ‘unhealthy’ category. Andheri West recorded an AQI of 38, while Kandivali East stood at 32, both remaining within the ‘good’ category. Colaba and Malad West reported AQI levels of 30 and 29 respectively.

At the same time, several south Mumbai and western suburb locations continued to enjoy exceptionally clean air. Andheri East recorded an AQI of just 7, while Gamdevi stood at 12. Prabhadevi reported an AQI of 12, while Hindu Colony in Dadar and Santacruz both recorded AQI levels of 13.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, while levels above 300 fall under the ‘severe’ category.